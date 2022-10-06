India recorded 2,529 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,04,463, while the active cases dipped to 32,282, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,745 with 12 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,036 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.38 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,43,436, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.84 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has lifted the compulsory rule of wearing of masks from 30 September. However, it stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance against Covid in light of the upcoming festivals.

Opinions on Delhi's decision to lift the mask mandate after 30 September were divided; some believed the government should have waited another two months for the holiday season to pass, while others believed people should be allowed to self-regulate.

Following the meeting held on 22 September, DDMA also issued a notice revoking the ₹500 fine on not wearing masks is expected to be issued by the health department soon.