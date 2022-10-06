Covid-19 update: India's active cases decline to 32,2821 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 09:56 AM IST
India recorded 2,529 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,04,463, while the active cases dipped to 32,282, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.