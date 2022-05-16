This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 update: The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 5,24,241 with 27 fresh fatalities, as per the updated data by Health Ministry on Monday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Recording a mild drop in daily cases with 2,202 new coronavirus infections being reported on Monday, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,23,801 while the active cases dipped to 17,317, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Recording a mild drop in daily cases with 2,202 new coronavirus infections being reported on Monday, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,23,801 while the active cases dipped to 17,317, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,241 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprised 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%, the ministry said.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,241 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprised 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%, the ministry said.
A decrease of 375 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74% and weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59%, according to the Health Ministry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A decrease of 375 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74% and weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59%, according to the Health Ministry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,82,243, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 191.37 crore.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,82,243, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 191.37 crore.
Meanwhile, with a decrease in new infections, the national capital on Sunday reported 613 positive cases in the last 24 years, a health bulletin by the Delhi government said. The daily case positivity rate also decreased to 2.74%. Earlier on Saturday, Delhi registered 673 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.77%.
Meanwhile, with a decrease in new infections, the national capital on Sunday reported 613 positive cases in the last 24 years, a health bulletin by the Delhi government said. The daily case positivity rate also decreased to 2.74%. Earlier on Saturday, Delhi registered 673 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.77%.
In the last 24 hours, as many as 784 Covid patients recovered from the disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,70,401.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the last 24 hours, as many as 784 Covid patients recovered from the disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,70,401.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At present, there are 3,762 active Covid cases in the city. A total of 22,366 samples were tested in the said period. At least three people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours and the Covid death toll in Delhi stands at 26,195.
At present, there are 3,762 active Covid cases in the city. A total of 22,366 samples were tested in the said period. At least three people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours and the Covid death toll in Delhi stands at 26,195.
Under the vaccination drive in the city, 40,921 beneficiaries received the Covid shots in the said period, taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,39,03,541.
Under the vaccination drive in the city, 40,921 beneficiaries received the Covid shots in the said period, taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,39,03,541.