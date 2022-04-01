This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The country is witnessing a further drop in active cases, with the active caseload at 13,672 on Friday, as per Health Ministry data
Continuing the declining trend in Covid-19 cases, India on Friday reported 1,335 new Covid-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry data. Additionally, the country is witnessing a further drop in active cases, with the active caseload at 13,672 on Friday, the Health Ministry data further revealed.
Meanwhile in a related development, state of Maharashtra has announced the decision to make wearing masks optional from April 2 after a steep fall in the number of active cases and deaths from Covid-19 in recent days.
The wearing of masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus had previously been mandatory in all public places in the state.
"Wearing masks (will) not (be) compulsory but people can wear one if they want," Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.
All restrictions on spaces including hotels, weddings, gyms and buses, and a requirement to be double vaccinated in order to enter public places, will have been lifted by April 2, Tope said.
India has administered at least 1.84 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that is enough to have vaccinated about 67.3% of the country's population, according to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker.
"This will help people in celebrating upcoming festivals," Tope said.