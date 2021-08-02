Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: India's active cases tally increases for sixth consecutive day

Covid-19 update: India's active cases tally increases for sixth consecutive day

PWD personnel pump out water from a waterlogged stretch at Yamuna Bazar, New Delhi, India
1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Livemint

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities.

India registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases recorded an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities.

The number of active coronavirus cases has increased to 4,13,718 and comprises 1.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,766 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 14,28,984 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 46,96,45,494, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.81 per cent .

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.37 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

