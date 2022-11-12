Covid-19 update: India's active tally declines to 12,000-mark1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 10:15 AM IST
Covid-19 update: In India, the active caseload has declined to 12,553, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
India has reported a single-day rise of 833 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,65,643, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.