India has reported a single-day rise of 833 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,65,643, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The country's active caseload has declined to 12,553, which accounts for 0.03% of the total coronavirus infections. A decrease of 199 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As per the health ministry data, the death toll has climbed to 5,30,528 with eight fatalities which include three reconciled by Kerala, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.78% at present.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,22,562, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.79 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, three crores on June 23 last year, and four crores on January 25 this year.

Five new deaths reported in a span of 24 hours are two from Maharashtra, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Karnataka.