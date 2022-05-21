This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Registering a mild rise in Covid-19 cases once again, India on Saturday reported 2,323 new cases, according to the updated Union Home Ministry data. Additionally, the active caseload in the country stood at 14,996 on Saturday, as per the Health Ministry data.
India's Covid-19 tally increased to 4,31,34,145 on Saturday with 2,323 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 14,996, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24,348 with 25 fatalities, as per the updated data.
The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75%, the ministry said. A decrease of 48 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.51%, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,94,801. The case fatality rate stood at 1.22%, it said.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has flagged concerns regarding the considerably slow pace of Covid-19 vaccination drive across states and union territories, and urged them to significantly expedite the pace towards full vaccination coverage by saturating all eligible beneficiaries.
This was communicated to all States and UTs by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan as he reviewed the status of Covid vaccination with Health Secretaries and NHM MDs of States and UTs, through a video conference today.
Highlighting the urgent need for an intensive 'Mission Mode' push to Covid-19 vaccination across the country to accelerate the recent placid momentum, Union Health Secretary has advised them to plan for a two-month long "Har GharDastak" campaign 2.0, during June-July, with detailed district, block and village levels plans.
The objective of the 'Har GharDastak 2.0' Abhiyan is to vaccinate and saturate the eligible population groups for first, second and precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns, with focussed campaigns for old age homes, schools or colleges including the out-of-school children (for focussed coverage of children aged 12-18 years population), prisons, brick kilns, etc, according to the ministry.
The Health Secretary stressed a clear and effective communication strategy for increasing the pace of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination, noting that customised regional communication best practices have yielded appreciable results in India's highly commendable Covid-19 coverage of over 191 crore doses.
During the meeting, focus on regional influencers, community leaders, innovative campaigns, etc was highlighted. Underscoring that Covid-19 vaccine is a precious national resource, they were strongly advised to ensure that there is no wastage of Covid-19 vaccines at any cost. This must be ensured through active monitoring and on basis of "First Expiry First Out" principle, where doses that expire earlier should be used for vaccination first.
