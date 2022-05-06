The daily positivity rate was 0.76% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.79%, as per Health Ministry data. India's active caseload decreased by 31 in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,25,51,248, while the case fatality rate was 1.22%. The 27 new fatalities include 26 from Kerala and one from Tripura.

