Meanwhile, in an attempt to further boost protection against Covid-19 virus, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi began the booster dose trial of Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week. The booster dose will be given to those who have received both the doses of either Covaxin or Covishield at least five months ago but not more than seven months back, Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi told PTI.