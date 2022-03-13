This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 update: Recording a further decline in Covid-19 cases, India on Sunday reported 3,116 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hour period, according to updated data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload in the country stands at 38,069 on Sunday, the data further revealed.
Meanwhile, in an attempt to further boost protection against Covid-19 virus, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi began the booster dose trial of Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week. The booster dose will be given to those who have received both the doses of either Covaxin or Covishield at least five months ago but not more than seven months back, Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi told PTI.
India is yet to approve the use of intranasal vaccine against Covid-19, BBV154 developed by the Hyderabad based company. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in January had given permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct phase-3 randomized, multi-centric study to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the booster dose in participants previously vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin.
"We got the ethical approval for initiating the booster dose trial on Wednesday. Registration for the participants will start from March 10 via email --HYPERLINK "mailto:ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com"ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com --- and whatsapp (7428847499) for those who received both the doses of either Covaxin or Covishield more than 5 months but less than 7 months ago," Dr Rai said.
AIIMS, New Delhi is one among the five sites where the booster trial for the nasal vaccine will be conducted. BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine.
