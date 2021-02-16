India reported a total of 9,121 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry. With this, the total cumulative cases in the country have reached 1,06,33,025.

As many as 81 deaths were also recorded, taking the toll to 1,55,813.

The trend of declining active cases is continuing in the country, with the number dropping to 1,36,872 on Tuesday.

Three states - Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka - account for 76.5% of India's total active cases.

The number of people declared cured of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours stood at 11,805. The total number of discharges have reached 1,06,33,025.

In addition to this, the country has so far vaccinated 87,20,822 people. The second round of Covid-19 inoculation drive started on Saturday last week for those beneficiaries who received their first jab on 16 January.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that at least 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in the pipeline and will be available for use in India in coming few months.

While India is currently vaccinating healthcare workers and frontline workers, the union health minister said that the government will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March in the next phase.

“Over 80-85% frontline workers have been vaccinated so far. Around 20-25 countries will be given our ingeniously made vaccines, we are working out on whether they will be gifts or will be exported at costs. At least 18-20 vaccines are in preclinical, clinical and advanced stages," said Harsh Vardhan.

As the government has not allowed private selling of the covid-19 vaccines so far, the union health minister said that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) is under discussions over funding of the vaccination of those above 50 years of age.

