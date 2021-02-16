OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: India sees 9,121 new cases; over 87 lakh people vaccinated so far
Frontline workers get shots of Covid-19 vaccine
Frontline workers get shots of Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 update: India sees 9,121 new cases; over 87 lakh people vaccinated so far

2 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 10:06 AM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 81 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 ours, taking the toll to 1,55,813
  • The trend of declining active cases is continuing in the country, with the number dropping to 1,36,872

India reported a total of 9,121 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry. With this, the total cumulative cases in the country have reached 1,06,33,025.

As many as 81 deaths were also recorded, taking the toll to 1,55,813.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Foreign workers wait in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease outside a clinic in Kajang

Malaysia secures Covid-19 shots to cover 110% of population

1 min read . 10:16 AM IST
The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 87,20,822 have been vaccinated in the country so far.

Coronavirus India update: Over 87 lakh vaccinated, 1.36 lakh active cases

1 min read . 10:09 AM IST
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with House impeachment managers

House Speaker Pelosi proposes 9/11-type commission to probe US Capitol storming

3 min read . 10:09 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST

The trend of declining active cases is continuing in the country, with the number dropping to 1,36,872 on Tuesday.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

Three states - Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka - account for 76.5% of India's total active cases.

The number of people declared cured of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours stood at 11,805. The total number of discharges have reached 1,06,33,025.

In addition to this, the country has so far vaccinated 87,20,822 people. The second round of Covid-19 inoculation drive started on Saturday last week for those beneficiaries who received their first jab on 16 January.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that at least 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in the pipeline and will be available for use in India in coming few months.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

While India is currently vaccinating healthcare workers and frontline workers, the union health minister said that the government will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March in the next phase.

“Over 80-85% frontline workers have been vaccinated so far. Around 20-25 countries will be given our ingeniously made vaccines, we are working out on whether they will be gifts or will be exported at costs. At least 18-20 vaccines are in preclinical, clinical and advanced stages," said Harsh Vardhan.

As the government has not allowed private selling of the covid-19 vaccines so far, the union health minister said that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) is under discussions over funding of the vaccination of those above 50 years of age.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout