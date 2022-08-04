Covid-19 update: India sees another rise with 19,893 cases in 24 hrs

Covid-19 update: India sees another rise with 19,893 cases in 24 hrs2 min read . 09:28 AM IST
India on 4 August reported another rise in Covid-19 cases with 19,893 new infections.
This sharp rise comes after India reported 17,135 Covid-19 on 3 August after a drop in infection a day prior with 13,734 cases and 34 deaths.
According to the Health ministry data, the active cases in the country now stands at 136,478 which comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections.
The recovery rate is 98.50 per cent and total recoveries is at 43,424,029.
The country also reported 53 deaths taking the total number of fatalities to 526,530.
The Covid-19 test conducted in the country is 4,03,006 in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 38,20,676 doses were administered in the last 24 hours taking India's vaccination coverage to 2,05,22,51,408.
As part of the the Centre government's 75-day drive, all adults in the age group of 18-75 years will get free precaution doses from July 15 at government CVC. However, as per the official data released on 26 July which revealed that only 11% of the nearly 69 crore eligible beneficiaries has taken the precaution dose.
Meanwhile, as the government has continued to emphasize Covid booster doses due to the rising number of cases, a panel has recommended a different vaccine for Indian adults. Government panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended Biological E's Corbevax as a precaution dose for adults fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.
If the Centre approves it then it would be for the first time that an individual will get a different Covid booster shot from the one used for primary vaccination, which are Covishield and Covaxin, news agency PTI reported. A Covid-19 working group of the NTAGI made the recommendation in its 48th meeting held on July 20
India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020, 50 lakh on September 16, 2020, 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.
