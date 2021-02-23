Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: India sees decline in new cases amid second wave scare
A health worker collects a swab sample from to test for Covid-19

Covid-19 update: India sees decline in new cases amid second wave scare

2 min read . 10:55 AM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 10,584 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours
  • With 13,255 new discharges, the cumulative number of patients to have been cured of the disease has reached 1,07,12,665

After seeing rising daily new cases last week, India reported a plunge in fresh infections on Tuesday.

As many as 10,584 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health. The total number of cases now stands at 1,10,16,434. There are 1,47,306 active cases in the country, as of Tuesday.

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

With 13,255 new discharges, the cumulative number of patients to have been cured of the disease has reached 1,07,12,665.

The country also saw 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,56,463.

The new data comes in the backdrop of an indication of the second wave of infection setting in as India saw a surge in active cases of coronavirus infections for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. Daily new Covid-19 cases in India climbed to over 14,000, taking the country's overall tally of positive cases to 1,10,05,850.

Meanwhile, a senior scientist said that there are over 7,000 coronavirus mutations in the country of which some could pose a serious risk.

According to an official release by the Union Health Ministry, 86.3% of the new cases are from five states. The majority of the new infections were reported from -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab.

Vaccination in India

A total of 1,17,45,552 people have been vaccinated in the country so far, said the health ministry.

The vaccination drive in the country began on 16 January.

On Friday, India had crossed a major milestone of vaccinating over 1 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers.

According to the Union health ministry, India's vaccination coverage ranks third in the world, after the US with 55.2 million doses and the UK with 16.12 million doses. Both, the US and the UK have completed over 60 days of vaccination.

