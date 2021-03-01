Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: India sees decline in new cases but active tally goes up
A health worker takes a swab of an elderly man for Covid-19 test in New Delhi

Covid-19 update: India sees decline in new cases but active tally goes up

2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The recoveries surged to 1,07,86,457 on Monday with 11,288 recuperating from the disease
  • The country has vaccinated 1,43,01,266 frontline and healthcare workers so far

As many as 15,510 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,10,96,731. This marks a significant dip in fresh infections as the country had been clocking in over 16,000 cases in the last week.

As many as 15,510 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,10,96,731. This marks a significant dip in fresh infections as the country had been clocking in over 16,000 cases in the last week.

The recoveries surged to 1,07,86,457 on Monday with 11,288 recuperating from the disease.

In addition to this, the death toll rose to 1,57,157 as 106 more patients succumbed to the disease. The fatalities are also lesser than Sunday when India saw 113 deaths.

However, the active caseload in the country has risen and now stands at 1,68,627. There were 1,64,511 active cases on Sunday, while the number was 1,59,590 on Saturday, 1,55,986 on Friday, 1,51,708 on Thursday, 1,46,907 on Wednesday and 1,47,306 on Tuesday.

Vaccination drive in India

The country has vaccinated 1,43,01,266 frontline and healthcare workers so far.

The vaccination drive in India began on 16 January and is widening on Monday to cover those above 60 years of age as well as those above 45 years with comorbidities.

Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will cover 10 crore people across the country.

The Central government has said that states were explained the three methods of registration i.e. advance self-registration, onsite registration, and facilitated cohort registration.

Registrations opened at 9:00 am today at www.cowin.gov.in and the Aarogya Setu app and citizens will be able to register and book, an appointment for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Six major contributors to daily cases

The central government said on Sunday that six states are contributing 86.37% of the total number of infections.

"Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 86.37% of the new cases are from these six states," the government said.

"The Centre has told the states to follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super spreading events. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts were also strongly emphasize," it added.

