Covid-19 update: India sees mild dip in cases, logs 16,678 new cases in 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 10:59 AM IST
Registering a mild decline in Covid-19 cases across the country, India on Monday reported 16,678 new coronavirus infections, compared to the 18,257 fresh infections reported yesterday on Sunday, according to Union Health Ministry data. With this the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,36,39,329, while the active cases increased to 1,30,713, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.