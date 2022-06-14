India on Tuesday reported a single day rise of 6,594 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,32,36,695, as per the Union Health Ministry updated data
Following a few days of Covid-19 cases crossing the 8,000 mark, India on Tuesday reported a single day rise of 6,594 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,32,36,695, while the active cases have increased to 50,548, as per the Union Health Ministry updated data.
The active cases comprise 0.12% of the total Covid-19 infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67%, the data updated at 8 am stated. An increase of 2,553 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05% while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.32%, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,61,370, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 195.35 crore.
Additionally, the national capitals registered a drop in cases with as many as 614 fresh Covid-19 infections being recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin. The national capital had reported 735 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday.
According to the health bulletin, there have been 495 recoveries and zero Covid-19 deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours. Currently, 2561 Covid-19 cases are still active in the city, with which its case fatality rate stood at 1.37%. The cumulative Covid-19 cases in the state are 1913412. While cumulative recovered patients stood at 18,84,630. The cumulative number of deaths stood at 26221.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1885 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases in the state to 17,480. According to the latest report from Kasturba Hospital Laboratory, three patients were found positive with BA.4 and one patient with BA.5 variant in Mumbai.
"All these patients were infected with Covid-19 between May 14 to May 24, out of which two are 11-year-old girls and two are males in the 40 to 60 age group. All these patients have been cured in home isolation. Other details of all these patients are also being taken", stated Maharashtra Government. Mumbai records the maximum cases with 11331, followed by Thane and Palghar with 3233 and 497 respectively.
