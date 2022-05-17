This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75%, as per Union Health Ministry updated data
Covid-19 update: Recording a mild drop in cases, India on Tuesday reported 1,569 new Covid-19 infections, taking the country's tally of cases to 4,31,25,370, according to Union Health Ministry.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell below 2,000 after 28 days taking India's tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,25,370, while the active cases dipped to 16,400, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
A total of 1,579 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 5,24,260 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 917 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59%, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,84,710, while the case fatality rate was 1.22%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 191.48 crore.
