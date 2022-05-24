Covid-19 update: India sees mild dip in daily Covid-19 cases, 1,675 fresh cases reported in 24 hours1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
- A total of 1,635 recoveries and 31 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data
Registering a mild decline in Covid-19 cases, India on Tuesday reported 1,675 fresh cases, as per Union Health Ministry updated data. A total of 1,635 recoveries were also reported and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data. The total active cases in the country stood at 14,841 on Tuesday, the data revealed. Additionally, the daily positivity rate was 0.41%, as per the Health Ministry data.
Meanwhile, in a related development, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said there is no possibility of a fourth wave of Covid-19 looking at the current situation. Talking to reporters here, Tope said nearly 200 to 250 cases were being reported in the state everyday and there was not much increase in these numbers.
"The Covid-19 recovery rate is very good and Maharashtra has seen very good vaccination results. Hence, I feel that in the present situation, there is no possibility of a fourth wave (of the viral infection)," the minister said.
On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 326 Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 78,82,802, while the death toll stood at 1,47,856 as no fresh fatality was recorded.
As per the state health department, 251 patients were discharged on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,903 active Covid-19 cases.
Asked if the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine was mandatory for everyone, Tope said there is no compulsion, but health and frontline workers, essential service employees and senior citizens were being given the booster shots as per the central government's guidelines.
"However, we have not made the booster dose mandatory for everyone as there are no such guidelines from the central government," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
