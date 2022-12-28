India to make negative Covid test mandatory for passengers from China: Report

The Indian government is likely to mandate a negative RT-PCR test for all passengers arriving from China, which is facing a massive surge in Covid cases, a person familiar with the matter told news agency PTI. The rider is likely to be imposed from next week, the official confirmed.
The report by PTI also suggests that the same negative RT-PCR test mandate will also be imposed on international travelers arriving from 5 other countries.
The official said that filling up of 'air suvidha' forms and 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing may be made mandatory from next week for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.
Health experts have predicted that India will see a Covid surge in January. Cases are projected to rise especially in the next 40 days. The alert has been sounded based on previous year's readings.
Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, the Health Ministry official said.
"Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of Covid-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia.... This has been a trend," an official said.
39 international passengers have been found positive for Covid-19 out of the 6,000 tested on arrival in the last two days.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit the airport in Delhi on Thursday to take stock of testing and screening facilities there, they said.
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.
Following the surge, the government made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday.
Mock drills were held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in Covid-19 infection, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world.
The latest spike in cases is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7.
The official sources said the transmissibility of this BF.7 sub-variant is very high. A person infected with the sub-variant can further infect 16 persons.
