India's active cases witnessed a mild hike since yesterday, with the country reporting 15,414 active cases in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data on Thursday. The active cases rose from 14,971 which was reported on Wednesday. The country reported 2,628 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 192.67 crore. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 17 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala, 2 from Delhi and 1 each from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. A total of 5,24,507 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,857 from Maharashtra, 69,630 from Kerala, 40,106 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,203 from Delhi, 23,519 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal. The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has shown the world how the pandemic can be successfully managed.

Mandaviya was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day "Swasthya Chintan Shivir" at Gujarat's Kevadia. Mandaviya started his address by stating that "the Statue of unity, a symbol of "Ekta" represents India's federal structure, working in a well-aligned democracy."

"This summit, organized to do "chintan" on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will provide us a collective and collaborative vision of the central and state governments and a roadmap for the next 25 years - the Amrit Kal of India's Independence," said Mandaviya at 14th Central Council of Health and Family Welfare Conference (CCHFW) in Kevadia, Gujarat.

"This Chintan Shivir is the best example of federal democracy. Best practices from various states should be implemented at the national level. This is a platform for learning from each other," he added.

Emphasizing on the importance of moving forward with a holistic approach in the spirit of cooperative federalism, the Health Minister reminded us that when the world is still grappling with Covid-19, India under the leadership of the Prime Minister has shown the world how the pandemic can be successfully managed. "It is only through the joint and holistic efforts of the Centre and the States that we have tackled the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

