India continues to witness a decline in daily Covid tally. On Sunday, the country saw a further drop with 5,874 cases in 24 hours. This drop comes a day after the country logged 7,171 cases yesterday.
According to the Health Ministry's data, the active cases in the country have declined to 49,015 from the earlier 51,314 cases.
In India, a total of 4,43,64,841 people have recovered from the coronavirus disease since the pandemic began, while 5,31,533 persons succumbed to the viral infection.
Meanwhile, at least 40 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the national capital from 19-27 April with experts saying that the infection is turning serious mostly in elderly patients and those with comorbidities.
The medical experts also said though the number of daily cases in absolute numbers is still not low, the count needs to be monitored over the next few days, before one can say if a downward trend has set in or not.
Delhi reported seven Covid-related fatalities for the second consecutive day on Thursday and 865 fresh cases of the viral disease with a positivity rate of 16.9 percent.
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 597 fresh coronavirus cases, down from 754 the previous day, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.
Scientists have said that XBB.1.16 variant is responsible for the present surge in Covid cases in the country. But in relief, the infection is supposedly milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalization rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection.
The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at the micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.
