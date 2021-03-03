Covid-19 update: Karnataka records 528 new cases,3 deaths push toll to 12,346

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka has reported 528 new COVID-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,52,565 and the death toll to 12,346 the Health department said on Wednesday.

Out of the 528 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 311 cases were from Bengaluru Urban district alone.

As of March 3 evening, cumulatively 9,52,565 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,346 deaths and9,34,143 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Among the three deaths reported on Wednesday, 2 were from Bengaluru Urban, and 1 from Bengaluru Rural districts.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 311, followed by Udupi (23), Bidar (20), Dakshina Kannada (19), and Mysuru(13).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,97,665, followed by Mysuru (52,924) and Ballari (38,616).

