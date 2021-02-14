Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: Kerala crosses 10 lakh-mark with 4,612 new virus cases
Kerala Police Chief and Director General of Police (DGP) Lokanath Behera being administered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 update: Kerala crosses 10 lakh-mark with 4,612 new virus cases

1 min read . 08:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Number of people who recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours stood at 4,692
  • A total of 61,483 samples were tested during this period and the positivity rate was 7.46%

The cumulative Covid-19 infections in Kerala crossed the 10-lakh mark on Sunday, with the addition of 4,612 new cases, state health authorities said.

The number of fatalities grew by 15, taking the toll to 3,985. In addition to this, the number of people who recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours stood at 4,692 and 63,484 were under treatment.

The cumulative caseload rose to 10,04,135, while total recoveries touched 9,36,398, Health minister KK Shailaja said in a press release.

A total of 61,483 samples were tested during this period and the positivity rate was 7.46%. So far, 1,05,88,079 samples have been sent for testing.

Malappuram accounted for the most number of cases at 630, Kottayam came next with 532, Kozhikode clocked 476 new cases and Pathanamthitta saw 465.

None of the UK returnees tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours and the number remained at 82. Seventy of them have recovered The new variant strain had been found in 10 returnees.

Of the fresh positive cases, 42 are health workers, 104 had come from outside the state, and 4,173 were infected through contact. At least 2,48,669 are under observation in various districts, including 10,124 in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry said on Sunday that India has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths since 1 October. As many as 92 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Covid 19 recovery rate is amongst the highest in the world with a 97.3% record while the fatality rate stands at 1.43%.

More than 1.06 crore people have recovered so far, with a recovery rate of 97.31%, which is the highest in the world. The difference between the recovered and active cases has grown to 1,04,74,164.

