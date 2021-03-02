Covid-19 update: No new fatalities in 19 states, minimal decline in active tally

As many as 19 states and Union Territories saw no new fatalities due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours even as the country overall recorded 91 deaths.

India clocked in 12,286 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,11,24,527. This is a significant decline in fresh infections as the country had recorded 15,510 new cases on Monday.

With the new cases, the active tally in the country has reached 1,68,358. The tally has decreased when compared to 24 hours ago, when it was 1,68,627. However, it has increased significantly in the last month.

There were 1,64,511 active cases in the country on Sunday, while the number was 1,59,590 on Saturday, 1,55,986 on Friday, 1,51,708 on Thursday, 1,46,907 on Wednesday and 1,47,306 on Tuesday.

In addition to this, five states are continuing to see an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the central government has said. The states have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of the virus.

Cases in Maharashtra

After recording over 8,000 cases for five days straight, Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in its Covid-19 tally on Monday.

As many as 6,397 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus between Sunday and Monday in the state, taking the active caseload to 77,618. The disease took 30 lives. With this, the death toll went up to 52,184.

A total of 5,754 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured patients increased to 20,30,458, according to the health bulletin.

Cases in Kerala

Kerala reported 1,938 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Monday, taking the infection count to 10,61,690 and the death toll to 4,210.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja said the state tested 45,995 samples in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 4.21%. Meanwhile, 3,475 people recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total cured in the state to10,08,972.

Currently, there are 47,868 people under treatment.

There are2,07,915 people under observation in the state out of which 7,159 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Cases in Punjab

Punjab reported 635 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 1.83 lakh, the Health Department said.

With 18 more fatalities, the toll rose to 5,850, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases also jumped from 4,632 on Sunday to 4,853. On Sunday, the state had seen 582 cases of infections.

Cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 474 fresh Covid-19 cases and 5 more fatalities on Monday, taking the caseload to 8,52,016 and toll to 12,501.

According to a state health bulletin, recoveries slightly outnumbered new infections with 482 patients getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,35,506, leaving 4,009 active cases.

Chennai recorded maximum infections with 171, taking the total in the metro to 2,35,721 cases as of today. Next to Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu reported 41 and 40 new cases. Chennai accounted for 4,155 Covid-19 fatalities.

Cases in Gujarat

Gujarat reported 427 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 2,70,316, while 360 more patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

The state recorded just one Covid-19-related death -- in Ahmedabad -- pushing the number of fatalities to 4,411.

