Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: Noida sees record single-day spike of new cases

Covid-19 update: Noida sees record single-day spike of new cases

A woman is inoculated against Covid-19, on the fourth day of 'Tika Utsav' at Sector 30 District Hospital in Noida.
1 min read . 06:37 AM IST Staff Writer

The active caseload also crossed the 2,000-mark to reach 2,027 in Noida, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period

Noida: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded its highest single-day spike of 483 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the district's overall infection tally to 28,439, official data showed.

Also Read | Restaurants are now down to the waterline

Uttar Pradesh reported 20,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835 from 95,980 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for COVID-19. He had isolated himself on Tuesday after some officials in his contact tested positive for the infection.

"After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors’ advice. I am doing all works virtually," Adityanath tweeted, advising those who came in his contact to get themselves tested and take precautions.

Adityanath had taken the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on April 5.

The immunity to the virus develops several days after the second dose.

