Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: These six states reported most number of daily new cases today

Covid-19 update: These six states reported most number of daily new cases today

A volunteer wearing a protective mask has her temperature taken during a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive
2 min read . 12:54 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 18 states and union territories did not report any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours
  • A total of 20 states and union territories have less than 1,000 active cases

As much as 84.44% of the daily infections came from only six states, the Union health ministry said on Friday as the country clocked in 16,838 new Covid-19 cases.

As much as 84.44% of the daily infections came from only six states, the Union health ministry said on Friday as the country clocked in 16,838 new Covid-19 cases.

Among the highest contributors are Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

In addition to this, as many as 18 states and union territories did not report any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The states are -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

A total of 113 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, the ministry stated adding that six states account for 88.5% of the new deaths.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties -- 60, followed by Punjab and Kerala which registered 15 and 14 deaths respectively. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recorded four deaths each while Chhattisgarh reported three deaths.

A total of 20 states and union territories have less than 1,000 active cases.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,998. It is followed by Kerala at 2,616 while Punjab reported 1,071 new cases. India's total active caseload currently stands at 1.76 lakh (1,76,319). The present active cases are 1.58% of the total positive cases.

"Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are the top five states showing a decline in active cases in the last one month, while Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi are the top five states showing a rise in active cases," it said.

The cumulative positivity rate of the country is also continuing to show a decline and currently stands at 5.08%, the ministry said.

Vaccinations in India

India has administered vaccines to 1,80,05,503 people so far, as per the provisional report, till 7 am on Friday.

These include 68,53,083 healthcare workers or HCWs (first dose), 31,41,371 HCWs (second dose), 60,90,931 frontline workers or FLWs (first dose) and 67,297 FLWs (second Dose), 2,35,901 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (first dose) and 16,16,920 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Nearly 14 lakh (13,88,170) vaccine doses were given on Thursday, Day 48 of the vaccination drive, the ministry informed.

India commenced its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March.

