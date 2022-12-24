COVID-19 update: UP admin sounds alert on Indo Nepal Border as cases rise1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 11:06 PM IST
- Authorities have activated all checkpoints and the COVID-19 test before entering India from Nepal has been made mandatory.
With the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Maharajganj district administration on 24 December sounded alert at the open Indo-Nepal Border, and considered it a high-risk zone as housands of people cross the border on a daily basis, reported Hindustan Times.