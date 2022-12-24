With the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Maharajganj district administration on 24 December sounded alert at the open Indo-Nepal Border, and considered it a high-risk zone as housands of people cross the border on a daily basis, reported Hindustan Times .

An alert has been sounded on the border and thermal scanning and antigen test has already started at the Sunauli border, said Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Nautanwa in Maharajganj, Dinesh Mishra.

He added that authorities have activated all checkpoints and the COVID-19 test before entering India from Nepal has been made mandatory.

Two teams are carrying out COVID-19 tests in two shifts at the border, said Chief medical officer (CMO) of Maharajganj Neena Verma, adding no positive case has been detected in the district so far.

Apart from this, the Nepal government has also asked their people to abide by the COVID-19 protocol citing the risk following the spread of the new variant of coronavirus.

In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur too, health officials are on alert mode. After random COVID-19 tests 44 passengers at Gorakhpur airport were found positive, said Chief medical officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey. Though he added that no symptoms were reported in them and they hey have been recommended one week of isolation as a safety measure.

Also, medical staff has been put on high alert in the district. principal of BRD medical College Dr Ganesh Kumar has appealed people not to panic but take precautions and avoid unnecessary travelling.

In the Gorakhpur railway station a COVID-19 test booth has also been set up. RPF personnel are maintaining vigil and focussing on social distancing apart from appealing to people for using facemasks and sanitisers.