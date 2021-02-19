Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccine update: Vaccinations in India cross 1 crore-mark
A policeman receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine update: Vaccinations in India cross 1 crore-mark

2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The country clocked in 13,193 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours
  • India's vaccination coverage ranks third in the world, after the USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses)

India has vaccinated 1,01,88,007 healthcare workers and frontline workers so far. The vaccination drive in the country had begun on 16 January.

India has vaccinated 1,01,88,007 healthcare workers and frontline workers so far. The vaccination drive in the country had begun on 16 January.

According to the Union health ministry, India's vaccination coverage ranks third in the world, after the USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid: India adds 13,193 new cases in a day, active tally goes up for 2nd day

1 min read . 09:48 AM IST

Uttarakhand flash floods: 62 bodies found so far, search on at Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . 09:26 AM IST

I-T Dept unearths cash-for-seat scam in Karnataka medical colleges; over 400 crore black money detected

3 min read . 09:07 AM IST

Samosa stimulus?: US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen takes up Indian cooking amid pandemic

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST

According to the Union health ministry, India's vaccination coverage ranks third in the world, after the USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid: India adds 13,193 new cases in a day, active tally goes up for 2nd day

1 min read . 09:48 AM IST

Uttarakhand flash floods: 62 bodies found so far, search on at Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . 09:26 AM IST

I-T Dept unearths cash-for-seat scam in Karnataka medical colleges; over 400 crore black money detected

3 min read . 09:07 AM IST

Samosa stimulus?: US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen takes up Indian cooking amid pandemic

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

"India is third globally, after the US and the UK, in highest cumulative vaccination numbers," the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The US and the UK have completed over 60 days of vaccination while India has completed 32 days.

Meanwhile, 13,193 new Covid-19 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,63,394 including 1,39,542 active cases and 1,06,67,741 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,56,111 with the loss of 97 more lives due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The total number of samples tested up to Wednesday was 20,94,74,862, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 7,71,071 samples were tested on 18 February.

Vaccines for new strains

Interim results of the ongoing clinical trial indicate that the indigenous Covid-19 vaccines would be effective against the mutated virus strains reported from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

"The interim analysis report should be out in a week," said ICMR director-general Dr Balram Bhargava

Bhargava said that the third clinical trial of Covaxin BB152 had been completed as all the 25,800 volunteers involved in the exercise had been administered both doses.

He pointed out that India was the fifth country in the world to isolate the Covid-19 virus as part of the efforts to develop a vaccine for the pandemic.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.