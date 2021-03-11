OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: With 22,854 cases, India sees massive spike in new infections

As many as 22,854 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. This marks the highest single-day rise in new infections reported in 2021.

The cumulative caseload of the country stands at 1,12,85,561.

After seeing a steady decline, reaching even close to 9,000 at the end of January, the tally of fresh cases started seeing a spike in February. With this, the number of active cases is also increasing. There are 1,89,226 active infections across the country currently.

The number was 1,84,598 on Wednesday.

The country also saw the death of 126 people due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,58,189. This marks a slight decline in new fatalities compared to Wednesday, when it was 133.

A total of 18,100 people also recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries have reached 1,09,38,146.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August last year, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the ICMR, 22,42,58,293 samples have been tested up to 10 March with 7,78,416 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

