OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 update: With 26,291 new cases, India records biggest spike in nearly three months

India on Monday saw another huge jump in its Covid-19 tally with 26,291 more people testing positive for the virus, according to the Union health ministry. This is the biggest jump in daily new cases in nearly three months.

As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on 20 December last year. After seeing a downward trend for over a month, the country is now bracing itself against a possible second wave.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 08, 2021 A member of the medical staff holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group (Groupe Hospitalier Sud Ile-de-France), in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris, on February 8, 2021. - Ireland suspended the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on March 14, 2021, following reports of blood clots in adults who received the shot in Norway. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / POOL / AFP)

No evidence of vaccine increasing blood clot risk, clarifies AstraZeneca after countries suspend rollout

2 min read . 11:06 AM IST
Employees check syringes before putting them into crates on the production line at the Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. facility in Faridabad, Haryana,

Haryana to hold massive vaccination drive today

2 min read . 11:03 AM IST
Roads across Nagpur wore a deserted look as the city entered a week-long lockdown on Monday.

Maharashtra: Nagpur under 7-day lockdown from today. What’s allowed, what isn't

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. (ANI Photo)

India-US ties going much deeper; reflected in Modi, Biden equation: Indian envoy

3 min read . 09:40 AM IST

Also Read | How India tightened the noose around OTT

The count of daily fresh cases has been on a steady rise since the last week of February and touching record highs for the last four days.

With the addition of the new cases, the cumulative caseload in India has reached 1,13,85,339.

There are 2,19,262 active cases across the country currently. The tally crossed the 2-lakh mark on Saturday after 53 days.

A decline was recorded in the daily new deaths, with 118 more people losing their lives due to the disease, taking the toll to 1,58,725. Fatalities stood at 161 on Sunday, the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in over two weeks.

In addition to this, 17,455 recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,10,07,352.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August last year, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

Total tests conducted

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Monday that a total of 22,74,07,413 samples have been tested across the country so far. Out of these, 7,03,772 samples were tested on Sunday.

Vaccination in India

India has so far administered 2,99,08,038 anti-Covid shots.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout