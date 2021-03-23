After seeing an upward trend for nearly 12 days, India finally saw a decline in the daily new Covid-19 cases .

As many as 40,715 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,16,86,796, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

The number of fresh infections is lesser than that recorded in the last two days, when it had reached 46,951. Over the past week, India has seen the sharpest surge in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 months.

While Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily count, the state also saw a slight drop in new cases on Tuesday, with 24,645 infections reported.

The central government said on Monday that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report an upsurge in new cases and account for 80.5% of the fresh caseload.

In addition to this, the death toll in the country increased to 1,60,166 with 199 more people succumbing to the disease. The fatality count has also come down as compared to Monday when it was 212.

As many as 29,785 recuperated from Covid-19 during the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,11,81,253.

As a result, the active cases in the country stand at 3,45,377. India had breached the three-lakh mark of active tally on Sunday.

The number was 3,34,646 on Monday while it stood at 3,09,087 on Sunday.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

Tests conducted until now

India had tested 23,54,13,233 samples for Covid-19 until 22 March, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday.

Out of these, 9,67,459 samples were tested on Monday.

Vaccinations in India

The country has so far administered 4,84,94,594 anti-Covid jabs.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

