In the wake of spike in coronavirus cases, Bihar government has cancelled the leave of all health officials till May 31. Additionally, Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan ordered the summer vacation of all universities till May 31. Earlier summer vacation was scheduled from June 1 to 30. Also, Secretariat of Bihar assembly has been closed till May 15 due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, Bihar reported 15,853 fresh cases of Covid-19. It is the highest number of cases reported on a single day. The state reported152 deaths, taking up the casualties count to 2,560. The positivity rate has gone over 17 per cent.

Bihar's capital Patna reported 2,844 positive cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 1,203 in Gaya in 24 hours. The active cases have crossed 1,05,400. While, more than 3,62,000 have recovered from the infection so far. As per the state's health bulletin, 74,614 took the vaccine yesterday, and over 71,53, 900 people have been vaccinated in the state so far.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.