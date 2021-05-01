Covid-19 updates: Bihar cancels leave of all health officials till May 31

Bihar's capital Patna reported 2,844 positive cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 1,203 in Gaya in 24 hours. The active cases have crossed 1,05,400. While, more than 3,62,000 have recovered from the infection so far. As per the state's health bulletin, 74,614 took the vaccine yesterday, and over 71,53, 900 people have been vaccinated in the state so far.