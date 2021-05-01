The Centre has revised the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-2020 and allowed the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use on Saturday.

In an official press release, the ministry of commerce and industry stated that oxygen concentrators have been added to the list of exempted categories, where customs clearance is sought as "gifts". These oxygen concentrators can be procured through post, courier or e-commerce portals, it added.

The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed till July 31, 2021, for personal use, according to a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

"Import of goods, including those purchased from e-commerce portals, through post or courier, where customs clearance is sought as gifts, is prohibited except for life-saving drugs/medicines/ oxygen concentrators and rakhi (but not gifts related to rakhi)," the notification said.

India's health care system is overwhelmed with the current surge in Covid-19 cases and there is a shortage of oxygen, beds and medicines.

India recorded more than four lakh new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 4,01,993 cases and 3,523 deaths were reported in the country in 24 hours. India's overall Covid-19 caseload has surged to 1,91,64,969 as of May 1.

