Despite the decline in daily Covid-19 cases and positivity rates, the Delhi government is reportedly going to extend the ongoing lockdown by another week.

"The ongoing second wave has been very fatal and there are little chances that lockdown will be relaxed. Another weeklong extension will likely be announced by the government," an official source told PTI news agency.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, "In the last 24 hours, around 2,200 cases were reported in the city and the positivity rate too declined to 3.5% but this does not mean the threat of coronavirus has been averted". The CM added, "We have to take all the steps to safeguard against coronavirus".

The chief minister had said on Friday that he would discuss with the Lieutenant Governor when asked by reporters about any relaxation in lockdown because of the improving coronavirus situation.

In a recently held survey, conducted by the community platform LocalCircles, at least 68% of respondents from Delhi favoured a weeklong extension of the lockdown.

Moreover, the percentage of respondents favouring lockdown extension was 85% in the last two weeks.

However, the opinion of traders was divided over the extension of the lockdown, Brijesh Goyal, the chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry(CTI) said.

"50 per cent traders of Delhi are in favour of extending the lockdown for another one week and the remaining 50 per cent supported opening the city," Sachin Tapadia, founder of LocalCircles said.

Additionally, 85% of factory owners were in favour of opening up all types of industrial activities shut due to the lockdown.

Delhi CM Kejriwal had first imposed a lockdown on April 19 which was later extended multiple times, lastly on May 16.

