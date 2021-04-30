The Haryana government on Friday imposed weekend lockdown in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. The weekend lockdown will start from Friday 10 pm and will remain effective till 5 am on May 3, Monday.

"There will be a weekend lockdown starting from 10 pm on April 30 (Friday) till 5 am on May 3 (Monday). The residents must stay indoors during the lockdown period," the Haryana state disaster management authority said on Friday.

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए हरियाणा के 9 जिलों पंचकूला, गुरुग्राम, फरीदाबाद, सोनीपत, रोहतक, करनाल, फतेहाबाद, हिसार व सिरसा में आज रात 10 बजे से 3 मई सुबह 5 बजे तक वीकेंड लॉकडाउन की घोषणा की गई है। pic.twitter.com/BEbGJQ9eT2 — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) April 30, 2021





Haryana weekend lockdown: Here are the exemptions

1. Those tasked with law and order/emergencies and municipal services including police personnel, C.A.P.F personnel in uniform, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditations, and government machinery tasked with Covid-19 related duties.

2. Movement for appearing in examinations and those on examination duties on the production of identity cards.

3. There will be no curbs on those engaged in the manufacture of essential goods.

4. There will be no curbs on the movement of inter-state or intra-state of essential or non-essential goods.

5. Hospitals, veterinary hospitals and all-related medical establishments, such as pharmacies, dispensaries, nursing homes, ambulances, etc will continue to remain functional.

6. Commercial and private establishments, such as telecommunication, internet services, petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, cold storage and warehousing services, farming operations by farmers are allowed to function normally.

7. estaurants, eating places, hotels, and food joints in malls can remain open only for home delivery.

8. Passengers going to or returning from airport or railway stations or bus station shall be exempted.

9. All marriage functions, which have taken prior permission from the concerned district magistrates, will be allowed to subject to the limit of a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 30 persons in indoor spaces, and with the ceiling of 50 persons in open spaces.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.