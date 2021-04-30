OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 updates: Haryana imposes weekend lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad, 7 other districts

The Haryana government on Friday imposed weekend lockdown in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. The weekend lockdown will start from Friday 10 pm and will remain effective till 5 am on May 3, Monday.

"There will be a weekend lockdown starting from 10 pm on April 30 (Friday) till 5 am on May 3 (Monday). The residents must stay indoors during the lockdown period," the Haryana state disaster management authority said on Friday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All


Haryana weekend lockdown: Here are the exemptions

1. Those tasked with law and order/emergencies and municipal services including police personnel, C.A.P.F personnel in uniform, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditations, and government machinery tasked with Covid-19 related duties.

2. Movement for appearing in examinations and those on examination duties on the production of identity cards.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Hotel Association of India has requested the government to allow hotels with no borrowings, too, to be made eligible for ECLGS 3.0 as these, too, are facing a severe liquidity crunch.Premium Premium

Hotel Association of India urges govt to ease ECLGS conditions

1 min read . 04:13 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India.Premium Premium

No clampdown on citizens seeking COVID-related grievances online: SC

2 min read . 04:09 PM IST
A women gets inoculated with a dose of the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, India.Premium Premium

Maharashtra govt to take back COVID-19 vaccines from private hospitals

1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
File: A worker handles refilled oxygen cylinders for hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, Premium Premium

Covid crisis: Tata Group to help Madhya Pradesh govt in setting up new oxygen plant

1 min read . 04:03 PM IST

3. There will be no curbs on those engaged in the manufacture of essential goods.

4. There will be no curbs on the movement of inter-state or intra-state of essential or non-essential goods.

5. Hospitals, veterinary hospitals and all-related medical establishments, such as pharmacies, dispensaries, nursing homes, ambulances, etc will continue to remain functional.

6. Commercial and private establishments, such as telecommunication, internet services, petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, cold storage and warehousing services, farming operations by farmers are allowed to function normally.

7. estaurants, eating places, hotels, and food joints in malls can remain open only for home delivery.

8. Passengers going to or returning from airport or railway stations or bus station shall be exempted.

9. All marriage functions, which have taken prior permission from the concerned district magistrates, will be allowed to subject to the limit of a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 30 persons in indoor spaces, and with the ceiling of 50 persons in open spaces.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout