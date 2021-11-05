With 3,43,33,754 new Covid-19 cases, India's overall caseload has surged to 12,729 on Friday. While, the country's active cases have declined to 1,48,922, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. India's Covid-19 related deaths have increased to 4,59,873, after single day fatalities rose to 221.

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 28 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 131 consecutive days now.

A total of 12,165 people recovered in past day. Altogether, 3.37 crore people have recovered from the Covid infection in the country to date. India's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.23%.

Yesterday, the national capital Delhi recorded 40 fresh Covid cases and zero fatalities due to coronavirus. On the other hand, Kerala reported 7,545 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered 1,141 new coronavirus infections and 32 deaths. West Bengal has reported 918 new coronavirus infections and 14 new deaths.

Most of the other states have continued to witness a dip in daily cases for the past two months. As a result, several state governments eased Covid-related restrictions amid the festival season. Besides, schools have reopened in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other Indian states.

India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90%. It has been less than 2% for the last 32 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.25%. It has been below 2% for the last 42 days, according to the Health Ministry.

