India reported a rise in fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. A total of 13,091 cases were recorded on Thursday. Yesterday, the country has reported 11,466 coronavirus cases. However, the daily deaths due to the infection saw a decline on Thursday compared to Wednesday. According to the health ministry's data, 340 people died due to coronavirus in the country in 24 hours on Thursday. Before that, 460 succumbed to the Covid infection on Wednesday Overall, 4,62,189 people have died because of coronavirus, the government's data stated.

However, India's active cases have continued to witness a decline. Currently, the active caseload stands at 1,38,556; the lowest in 266 days. Moreover, the Covid-related recoveries have also seen a surge. As per the ministry's data, a total of 13,878 recoveries were registered.

Altogether, 3,38,00,925 people have recovered from coronavirus in India as per the government's data.

India conducted 11,89,470 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Cumulatively, India has conducted 61,99,02,064 Covid-19 tests.

In terms of vaccination, the country has administered a total of 110.23 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines to date. Around 79.2% of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 37% of the country's around 94 crore adult population has been administered both doses, according to health ministry officials.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of all states and union territories on taking forward the campaign of 'Har Ghar Dastak' to ensure vaccination of all adults who have not got their first dose of Covid vaccine or are overdue for their second dose.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

