Covid-19 updates: India adds 13,091 new cases, 340 death in 24 hrs

India reported a rise in fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. A total of 13,091 cases were recorded on Thursday. Yesterday, the country has reported 11,466 coronavirus cases. However, the daily deaths due to the infection saw a decline on Thursday compared to Wednesday. According to the health ministry's data, 340 people died due to coronavirus in the country in 24 hours on Thursday. Before that, 460 succumbed to the Covid infection on Wednesday Overall, 4,62,189 people have died because of coronavirus, the government's data stated.

