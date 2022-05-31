India has witnessed a drop in its daily Covid-19 caseload on Tuesday. According to the Union Ministry of health, a total of 2,338 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours while the daily Covid fatalities increased to 19. Yesterday, India reported 2,706 new coronavirus infections and 25 deaths in a day.

At present, India's Covid caseload has jumped to 43,158,087. The death toll climbed to 5,24,630 while the recoveries have escalated to 4,26,15,574.

The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.74%, the ministry said.

An increase of 185 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.64% and the weekly positivity rate was 0.61%, according to the ministry.

India conducted 2,78,267 Covid tests yesterday as per the ICMR data.

Meanwhile, in the 500 days of the Covid vaccination drive, India has administered 193.45 crore vaccines to date. Cumulatively, 100.96 crore people have taken first their first shot of the Covid vaccine whereas 88.95 crore are administered with both doses.