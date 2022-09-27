Covid-19 update: India logs over 3,000 new cases, 32 deaths in a day

Covid-19: The active caseload also dropped below 44,000 cases. Currently, India's active cases stand at 42,358 which accounts for 0.10% of the total infections.
Covid-19 cases in India witnessed a decline of over 800 infections in the past 24 hours with the country recording 3,230 fresh cases, according to an update by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
With this, the active caseload also dropped below 44,000 cases. Currently, India's active cases stand at 42,358 which accounts for 0.10% of the total infections.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.18% while the weekly positivity rate was at 1.58%, as per Health Ministry data.
The country conducted 2,74,755 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.41 crore.
The data shows that 4,255 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries so far since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 to 4,40,04,553. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.72%.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,562 with 32 fatalities which includes 22 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.82 crore. Of all the doses administered, 94.79 crore were second doses and 20.56 crore precautionary.
The central government has provided more than 203.51 crore (2,03,51,10,225) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
