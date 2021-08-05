With 42,982 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 31,812,114 according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,26,290 with 533 fatalities.

The number of active caseload has increased to 4,11,076 and accounted for 1.29% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 97.37%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 723 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 16,64,030 samples were tested on Wednesday taking the number of tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,48,93,363.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.58%, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.37%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,74,748, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34%, according to the data.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 48.93 crore.

