India reported 6,915 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the overall caseload to 42,931,045. With 180 deaths, India's Covid-related fatalities have increased to 5,14,023. Whereas the active caseload has declined to 92,472, comprising 0.22% of the total caseload.

The daily Covid-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 23 consecutive days.

In the past 24 hours, the active cases were reduced to 10,129. The daily recoveries from the virus surged to 16,864. Overall, 4.23 crore people have been recovered from the virus, which is 98.59% of the total cases.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India have crossed 177.67 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 2 crore precaution doses have been given to healthcare and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. 90% of adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years in the national capital have been administered the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 since the launch of the drive on January 3.

