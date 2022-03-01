Covid-19 updates: India records 6,915 cases in a day

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India have crossed 177.67 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 2 crore precaution doses have been given to healthcare and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. 90% of adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years in the national capital have been administered the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 since the launch of the drive on January 3.