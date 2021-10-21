India logged 18,454 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 34,127,450 while the active cases declined to 1,78,831, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,811 with 160 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 27 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 116 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.52% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.15%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

An increase of 733 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 12,47,506 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,57,42,218.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.48%. It has been less than 3% for last 52 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.34%. It has been below 3% for the last 118 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,95,808, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday. Around 75% of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31% has received both the doses of the vaccine.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!