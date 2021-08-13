Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19 updates: India reports 40,120 coronavirus cases, 585 deaths in 24 hrs

Covid-19 updates: India reports 40,120 coronavirus cases, 585 deaths in 24 hrs

Covid-19 news: India has achieved its highest recovery rate today at 97.46%, the health ministry said. A total of 42,295 patients recovered in the last 24 hours
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Livemint

  • India's Covid-19 active case count also climbed up to 3,85,227 after 2,760 cases were reported in the past day
  • India's weekly positivity rate also remained below 5% and is currently at 2.13%

A total of 40,120 Covid-19 cases and 585 deaths occurred in 24 hours, according to the data released by union ministry of health on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,30,254 while overall caseload has surged to 32,117,826.

The active case count also climbed up to 3,85,227 after 2,760 cases were reported in the past day, the union health ministry added. The Covid-19 active cases constitute 1.20% of the total cases.

Besides, India has achieved its highest recovery rate today at 97.46%, the health ministry said. A total of 42,295 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5% and is currently at 2.13%. Further, the daily positivity rate climbed to 2.04%, less than 3% for 19 consecutive days.

The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 48.94 crore tests conducted so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 48,94,70,779 samples were tested up to August 12, of which, 19,70,495 samples were tested yesterday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

