Covid-19 updates: India reports 408 new cases of coronavirus, 5 deaths in 24 hrs

Covid-19 updates: India reports 408 new cases of coronavirus, 5 deaths in 24 hrs1 min read . 10:56 AM IST
- India's coronavirus infection tally has risen to 44,670,483, while the active cases have declined to 5,881
India on Thursday added 408 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours and 568 patients recovered from the disease, according to the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health.
India's coronavirus infection tally has risen to 44,670,483, while the active cases have declined to 5,881.
The death toll climbed to 5,30,601 with five fatalities reported in 24 hours.
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80%, according to the ministry website.
A decrease of 165 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in since yesterday.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,33,433, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%
According to the ministry's website, 219.88 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Meanwhile, India's neighbour China has witnessed a big jump in Covid infections. China's daily Covid infections climbed to a record high, exceeding the previous peak in April.
According to the Bloomberg news agency, China reported 29,754 new cases for Wednesday, more than the 28,973 infections recorded in mid-April when the financial hub of Shanghai was amid a grueling two-month lockdown that saw residents struggle to access food and medical services.
China’s official figures separately report symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, which can lead to inflated numbers when people are re-classified after developing symptoms.
Cities are once again expanding their testing efforts and building makeshift hospitals to quarantine the growing number of infected people. Though no city-wide lockdowns have been announced, the widespread restrictions are increasingly paralyzing economic activities, even as authorities pledge to make their responses more targeted and less disruptive.
Residents in high-risk areas will have to stay home, while others are advised not to leave their residences or compounds unless necessary.
Beijing has also escalated restrictions as its case tally swelled to 1,611 on Wednesday. More residential compounds across the capital have been temporarily locked down, and many office buildings, shops, and entertainment venues have closed.
Zhengzhou, home to Apple Inc.’s largest iPhone manufacturing site, will be largely locked down for five days starting Friday.
