Covid-19 updates: India reports 6,984 new cases, 247 deaths in 24 hrs

India's Covid-19 caseload increased to 34,710,628 crore as 6,984 people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll climbed to 4,76,135 with 247 more fatalities. India saw a marginal rise in its single-day rise in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Yesterday, the country had reported 5,784 fresh cases, the lowest in 571 days.

Meanwhile, the active cases in India have surged to 87,562, accounting for 0.25% of the total caseload and the lowest since March 2020. A decline of 1,431 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The Covid-19 recoveries jumped to 3,41,46,931 after 8,168 people got recovered in a day.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59%. It has been less than 2% for the last 72 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.67%. It has been below 1% for the last 31 days, according to the health ministry.

Covid-19 vaccination in India

The Covid-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 134.53 crore, of which 81.91 crore people have taken the first dose while 52.61 crore are fully vaccinated. According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, over 55% of the country's adult population has received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The Health Ministry officials informed that 55.52% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, while 87% of people receive the first dose of the vaccine.

Omicron cases in India:

Yesterday Delhi reported 4 more cases and Maharashtra 8 new cases of Omicron variant. So far, India's tally of the Omicron infection has increased to 61.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Omicron cases at 28, followed by Rajasthan at 17. Omicron cases have also been reported in Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (6) and Chandigarh (1).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!