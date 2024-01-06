Covid-19 updates: India reports 774 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

India on Saturday had a single-day rise of 774 Covid cases while the number of active cases stood at 4,187, the Union health ministry said. As many as two deaths -- one each from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat -- were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. Of the 4,187 active cases, the majority (over 92%) are recovering under home isolation.

The number of daily cases was in double digits till December 5 but it began to rise again amid cold weather conditions and after the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, JN.1. The Centre has already asked states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

After December 5, the highest single-day rise of 841 cases was reported on December 31, 2023, which was 0.2% of the peak cases reported in May 2021, PTI reported.

An official said that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in new cases nor a surge in hospitalisation and mortality in the country.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government made the Covid test mandatory for those with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). According to Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, "More than 7,000 tests are being done every day and the COVID Positivity Rate is 3.82 per cent. The positivity rate in the state has not come down yet".

“Those with symptoms are being monitored and tested. Those who are in isolation at home have been told to take extra care. It is expected that the trend of decreasing Covid cases may start next week in Karnataka," he added.

India has witnessed three waves of Covid-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily cases and deaths being reported during the Delta wave during April-June 2021. At its peak, 4,14,188 cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have been infected and over 5.3 lakh have died across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.8%, according to the ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far in the country.

