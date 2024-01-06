Covid-19 updates: India reports 774 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours
India records 774 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours, with 4,187 active cases.
India on Saturday had a single-day rise of 774 Covid cases while the number of active cases stood at 4,187, the Union health ministry said. As many as two deaths -- one each from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat -- were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. Of the 4,187 active cases, the majority (over 92%) are recovering under home isolation.