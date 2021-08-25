India added 37,593 new Covid-19 cases, while the active cases increased to 3,22,327 , comprising 0.99% of the total infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,35,758 with 648 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. An increase of 648 deaths in a day.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,25,12,366. And, the national coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 97.67%, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,776 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 17,92,755 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 51,11,84,547.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.10%. It has been less than 3% for the last 28 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.90%. It has been below 3% for the last 61 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,54,281, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 59.55 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Tuesday morning.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

