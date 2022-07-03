Covid-19 updates: India's active cases cross 1.10 lakh-mark

India Covid-19 cases: The active cases comprise 0.26% of the total infections
An increase of 2,143 active cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours
A decline in coronavirus cases was reported on Sunday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. India logged 16,103 new Covid infections raising the tally to 43,502,429 while the active cases increased to 1,11,711, the ministry's data noted.
The death toll has climbed to 5,25,199 with 31 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.26% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.54%, the health ministry said.
An increase of 2,143 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.27%, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.81%, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,65,519. The case fatality rate was 1.21%.
Several states in the country are witnessing an uptrend in Covid-19 cases. West Bengal reported 1,499 new cases on Saturday. On the other hand, Mumbai recorded 811 new coronavirus cases. Karnataka clocked 975 fresh Covid infections and one death. Tamil Nadu logged 2,533 new coronavirus cases yesterday while Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 1,059.
According to the ministry, 197.95 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.
Separately, Government policy think tank NITI Aayog has released a compendium of Ayush-based practices from states and union territories for containing and managing the coronavirus outbreak.
Releasing the compendium, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said it is critical to communicate the learnings from the testing times during the Covid-19 outbreak about how Ayush practices implemented at national and state level benefited people.
The compendium provides information focused on practices adopted by various states and UTs of India for strengthening the country's fight against COVID-19, using Ayush's resources and interventions, Bery added.
NITI Aayog member V K Paul said he is hopeful that practices documented in this compendium will be useful to address any future surge of the pandemic and also serve as a model of an integrative approach to health action.
According to the statement, in preparing the compendium of Ayush-based practices, NITI Aayog reached out to all state governments and administrations of union territories, requesting them to share Ayush practices they have undertaken for Covid-19 mitigation and management.
The report indicates that traditional healthcare systems in the country to be strengthened further, the statement said, adding that the integration of evidence-based Ayush services with the modern system has the potential to significantly strengthen India's healthcare system.
