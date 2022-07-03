Covid-19 updates: India's active cases cross 1.10 lakh-mark

An increase of 2,143 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.27%, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.81%, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,65,519. The case fatality rate was 1.21%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}