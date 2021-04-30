OPEN APP
Covid-19 updates: Karnataka reports nearly 50,000 new cases, 271 deaths in a day

Karnataka has reported 48,296 new Covid-19 cases, 217 deaths, and 14,884 recoveries on Friday. The overall caseload stands at 15,23,142, according to the state health department evening bulletin.

The number of active cases has climbed to 15,23,142, while the total number of deaths stands at 15,523 as of April 30.

Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood on Friday said that the people who disappear after testing COVID positive should be traced and booked under DM Act for their misdemeanour and irresponsible act.

Taking to Twitter, DGP wrote, "The biggest disservice one can do is to switch off phone and disappear after receiving c report. Such people shall be traced and booked under DM Act for their misdemeanour and irresponsible act. One may not have symptoms but still, be spreader. Be responsible, cooperate and stay home."

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday urged the people of the state aged between 18-44 years to "refrain from going to hospitals" on Saturday, saying that the state has not received the required COVID-19 vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India (SII).

The third phase of the vaccination drive which is scheduled to start on Saturday includes people within the age group of 18-44 years.

